Second Harvest to distribute baby items, food boxes Saturday in Kingsport Published 4:57 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will host a distribution of baby care items and food boxes on Saturday, May 17, at its Kingsport facility located at 1020 Jericho Drive.

The event will begin inside the warehouse, with access available through the covered garage entrance to the right of the front lobby. Participants should park in the front lot. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Available items include diapers, wipes, formula, and toddler food. Food boxes will also be provided to families in need.

“We are pleased to offer these necessary baby items to the families in our region,” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Especially during times of high prices like we are experiencing now. We are proud to be neighbors helping our neighbors.”

The distribution comes amid rising concern over food insecurity in the region. According to the 2025 Map the Meal Gap study, one in five children in Northeast Tennessee faces food insecurity.

“If there is a way for us to assist our region’s families, we want to do all that we can to help them make their available dollars spread farther,” Chafin added.

Some supplies, particularly formula, are limited. Second Harvest will not be accepting calls in advance.