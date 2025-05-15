Seasoned healthcare executive joins Ballad to lead expanding cancer care services Published 2:44 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Ballad Health has selected Michael Koroscik, an accomplished healthcare executive with two decades of experience in leadership roles, as vice president of oncology services.

Koroscik joins Ballad Health following the health system’s recent key investments in expanding access to oncology services. In 2024, the health system announced a key partnership with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, to bring new detection technology and treatment equipment to cancer treatment centers across the health system. Additionally, the health system recently invested $6.5 million to expand Ballad Health Cancer Care–Johnson City to add two new chemotherapy wings, additional patient rooms and bring Johnson City-based cancer services under one roof.

With a career history focused on providing high-quality, accessible care, Koroscik’s leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Ballad Health’s commitment to improving cancer outcomes across the region.

“As Ballad Health enters a crucial phase of expanding access to high-quality cancer care in the Appalachian Highlands, finding a leader with the right skill set in this venture was vital,” said Brad Price, senior vice president of Ballad Health’s regional operations and service line integration. “Michael’s skill set marked him as a clear fit to lead us toward a future of enhanced cancer care in our region. He brings a wealth of skills and knowledge to the table that will help transform the landscape of oncology in the Appalachian Highlands for decades to come.”

Throughout his career, Koroscik has led various projects, establishing him as an efficient and effective healthcare leader. He has experience leading multiple healthcare service lines and has worked as an administrator in oncology for most of his career. Most recently, Koroscik served as system vice president of oncology and clinical research at Main Line Health in Pennsylvania, where he led a comprehensive cancer program and helped foster significant growth in clinical research.

Koroscik has helped grow oncology programs across the country throughout his career. As an oncology service line executive at Sutter Health in California, Koroscik was instrumental in bringing CAR T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy used to treat cancer, to the region for the first time. In that role, he also helped expand telehealth services to rural areas.

“Michael’s impressive track record shows that he is a results-oriented professional and the right person to help usher in the new chapter of cancer care for the Appalachian Highlands,” said Dwight Owens, who served as interim vice president of oncology for Ballad Health for six months during the search for a leader. “There are specific challenges to providing specialized, high-quality care in a rural region like ours, and Michael’s varied experience ensures that he has the perspective and knowledge we need to meet our goals and deliver the care patients need and deserve.”

In addition to directing large-scale infrastructure projects, Koroscik has worked to increase equity and access to oncology care throughout his career.

He has been responsible for expanding cancer programs, developing healthcare facilities, driving financial growth and fostering an employee- and patient-focused culture, a critical skill set he brings to his new role. At Main Line Health, Koroscik developed and led an oncology equity institute to address access barriers to cancer care, including financial navigation for underserved populations. As vice president of oncology at Allina Health in Minnesota, Koroscik helped introduce mobile screening programs to enhance cancer prevention and detection for underserved communities.

“When people think of growing a cancer program, it’s common to think of expanding buildings and building new facilities,” Koroscik said. “That can certainly be part of it, but it’s also important to meet your community where they’re at. It means ensuring that people have the means to receive critical cancer screenings and can make it to their appointments. The future of cancer care isn’t just about providing treatment; it’s about creating a system that reaches everyone, wherever they are.”

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a timely reminder of the importance of prevention and early detection of skin cancer. With his extensive experience in oncology and focus on accessible care, Koroscik will work to strengthen Ballad Health’s outreach and education efforts to encourage more screenings and provide resources for skin cancer awareness throughout the region.