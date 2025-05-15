New Liberty will dedicate new church pavilion Published 11:24 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The congregation of New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church will dedicate the new church pavilion to the Lord Sunday morning during the 11 a.m. worship service. Following Sunday School, the services will be moved outside to the pavilion for the dedication service. Bible School, with the theme “Pool Side Praise Party,” will begin Sunday and continue through Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening, with classes for all ages — nursery through adult.

Pastor Wesley Duncan invites everyone to attend the pavilion dedication service Sunday morning and Bible School nightly with food, fun and fellowship to “Make a SPLASH with JESUS.” The church is located at 107 Peters Hollow Road near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.