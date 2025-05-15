Hampton man arrested following multi-agency investigation Published 11:47 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

A Hampton man was taken into custody following a multi-agency investigation involving several law enforcement agencies across two states.

On Friday, May 9, Scottie Allen Birchfield, 51, of Hampton, was arrested after a joint investigation involving the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabethton Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Birchfield was wanted in Carter County on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court and an attachment for child support. He was also being sought in connection with an ongoing investigation involving drugs and firearms. He had recently been featured on the TBI’s “Fugitive Friday” list after previously evading capture during multiple pursuits.

Through investigative efforts, officers with the CCSO and JCPD located Birchfield at a motel in Johnson City. A female at the location confirmed Birchfield was inside, and he was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the motel room and Birchfield’s motorcycle, conducted with consent, uncovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P handgun, over $14,000 in cash, digital scales, plastic baggies, and approximately 424 grams (15.14 ounces) of suspected methamphetamine.

Birchfield was transported to the Carter County Detention Center, where he remains in custody. Additional charges are pending further investigation.