General Sessions Court

May 12

Scottie Birchfield, capias; altering serial number on firearm; no driver’s license on person; driving unregistered vehicle; failure to comply with financial responsibility law; driving under the influence; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia

Mitchell Wayne Bowers, aggravated criminal trespassing, $25 fine and court cost; misdemeanor child abuse, $25 fine and court cost, 30 days and no contact with juvenile child, family and property of family

Adrian D. Burrow, 15 days for violation of probation

Amber Courtney Clark, two days for failure to appear; eight counts of theft rescheduled to be heard in court July 7

Adam Craig Cogdill, 200 days for violation of probation

Brian Alan Davis, capias; violation of probation

Sidney Q. Jones, bound over to grand jury on charge of aggravated assault

Peter Steven Larangera, resisting arrest, $10 fine and court cost, 45 days

Marissa Nava, theft, $10 fine and court cost, 90 days

Jared Warren, criminal impersonation, $10 fine and court cost

Michael Joe Woodby, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, 10 days; plus two days for failure to appear

Robert Cody Bullwinkel, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost

Landon Sherrill Carrier, improper passing, $10 fine and court cost

Michael Peterson, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, $100 fine and court cost

May 14

Jared Ray Carrier, bound over to grand jury on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; Schedule II, IV and III drugs; possession of methamphetamine; and driving while in possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan Lee King, bound over to grand jury on charges of vandalism and possession of stolen property

Trisha Marie McKinney Woods, vandalism (under domestic violence), $25 fine and court cost; domestic assault, $25 fine and court cost

Michael Nunez, two days for failure to appear; capias, theft

Brandon Keith Ollis, shoplifting, theft, $10 fine and court cost, 300 days; aggravated criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, 300 days to be served simultaneously with previous sentence, make restitution; criminal impersonation, 120 days

John Paul Smith, violation of probation, 75 days; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost, 30 days; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost, 30 days; possession of methamphetamine, $750 fine and court cost, 45 days

Earl S. Baucom, capias; driving with suspended out-of-state license

Skyler Deloach, bound over to grand jury on charges of violation of an order of protection; aggravated criminal trespassing; and aggravated burglary

Stanton I. Hyden, violation of an order of protection, $100 fine and court cost, 30 days; unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon, $100 fine and court cost

Jeffery Douglas King, capias; simple possession of Schedule IV drugs

Johnathon Preston Manuel, capias; violation of order of protection

Cody Terrell McKinney, aggravated criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost; reckless endangerment, $10 fine and court cost; assault, $10 fine and court cost

Hunter Peters, theft, $25 fine and court cost; domestic assault, $25 fine and court cost

Matthew W. Staddard, capias; license required to hunt or fish

John James Stone, capias; driving on suspended license; speeding; driving unregistered vehicle; and removal of registration