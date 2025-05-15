Elizabethton police department reports multiple arrests Published 10:57 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The following arrests have been reported by the Elizabethton Police Department:

Robert Scott Hyder was arrested for public intoxication on May 14, 2025, after officers responded to a call about a suspicious person on Forsyth Drive. According to Patrol Officer Ryan Manuel, a witness reported a man looking into mailboxes and apartment windows. Officers located Hyder, who showed signs of intoxication but denied being under the influence or having medical issues. He refused to perform sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Hyder was transported to the Carter County Detention Center without incident. His court date is set for June 11 at 9 a.m.

Raul Alberto Medrano Alvarado was cited for shoplifting under $1,000 on May 14 after Walmart loss prevention reported a theft at the store on Overmountain Drive. Officer Justin Pearce said Alvarado was observed skip scanning and mis-scanning items totaling $148.11. He was issued a citation and notified of a required court appearance on June 2 at 9 a.m. Alvarado was also banned from Walmart property.

Brian Alan Davis was arrested for public intoxication on May 12. Officer Nicholas Kerns responded to a report of an intoxicated man on East Elk Avenue and found Davis sitting on a bench, smelling strongly of alcohol and unable to maintain balance. Davis was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2 at 9 a.m.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.