Carter County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 All-County baseball and softball teams Published 2:12 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

MILLIGAN — The finest high school baseball and softball players in Carter County will be honored during a special All-County Awards Banquet on May 31 at 12:30 p.m. at Milligan University, celebrating their outstanding performances during the 2025 season. Coaches, players, families and community leaders will gather to recognize the best of the best in a tradition that continues to grow in significance for local athletics.

This year’s event will also spotlight the Coaches of the Year:

Baseball Coach of the Year: Mike Corn, Elizabethton

Softball Coaches of the Year: Corie Schuettler, Cloudland; Ken Hardin, Elizabethton

Both Corn and Schuettler led their teams with strong leadership and a commitment to excellence, while Hardin’s Lady Cyclones continued their tradition of dominance on the diamond.

2025 Softball All-County Selections

Player of the Year: Sadie Williams, Elizabethton

Williams was a consistent force at the plate and in the field, leading the Lady Cyclones with her poise, power and leadership. Her performance this season made her the clear choice for Player of the Year honors.

2025 All-County Selections

Elizabethton

Baseball

Baseball Coach of the Year: Mike Corn

Rhett Slagle, JD Hooks, Brycen Rowland

Softball

Lilly McDuffie, Sadie Williams, Ardian Heading

Basketball

Justin Whitehead, Hudson Pate, Nathan Bailey, Andrew Barnett, Regan May, Peyton McGee

Football

Justin Wallin, Zack Wallin, Justin Whitehead, Billy Woodby, Bryson Rowland, Kyron Smalls

Cross Country Girls

Arvella Nave, Helen Hackett, Jasey Hyatt, Jane Hackett, Madeline Isaacs

Cross Country Boys

Jerry Behrmann, Cooper Chinault

Track & Field Girls

Camdyn Garland, Jamira Smalls, Liahna Nave, Chyanne Everett, Arvella Nave, Ava Rogers

Track & Field Boys

Diesel Russell, Landry Buckles, Jerry Behrmann

Hampton

Baseball

Jayden Kuhn, Eli Henson, Gabe Lyons

Softball

Briley Davis, Hannah Smith, Malaeh Scalf

Basketball

Tuff Robinson, Jayden Nave, Bryce Fagan, Chase Davenport, Piper Helle, Hannah Smith, Faye Carrico

Football

Dominique Burleson, Thunder Fletcher, Jayden Kuhn, Jamie Turbyfield, Isaiah Belcher

Golf

Jackson Smith

Track

JJ Cable, Abbie Lunsford

Cross Country

Jackson Smith

Happy Valley

Baseball

Drew Blevins, Grady Goulds, Lane Parker

Softball

Trinity Bowers, Tierra Hamm-Conner, Natalie Cole

Basketball

Austin Nichols, Ron Paul Parker, Cayden Anderson, Alex Moore

Football

Coach of the Year: Jason Jarrett

Mason Norman, Lane Parker, Landon Keller, Gabe McDonald, Jamie Esterline, Andrew Ellis

Track

Tyler Bailet, Kaydence Carroll, Josie Zeoli, JJ Cable

Golf

Colton Pemberton, Cayden Anderson, Grace Hollifield

Cloudland

Baseball

Walker Gouge, Cam Peppers

Softball

Layken Blair, Regan Blair, Eowyn McCoury

Basketball

Uriah Jarrett, Nick Caraway, Makinna Shell, Makenzie Street

Football

Noah Young, Camden Peppers, Matthew Baker

Unaka

Baseball

Robert Humphrey, Rylan Crabtree

Softball

Katlyn Dugger, Kimberly Proffitt, Molly Buckles

Basketball

Coach of the Year: Kenneth Chambers

Mason Wilson, Aiden Walsh, Austin Lambert, Rylan Crabtree, Michelle Shields, Kalli Shepard, Laura Lund, Brooklyn Campbell

Football

Connor McKinney, Micah Gray, Ashton Fuller, Jake Taylor, Brynin Repass

Golf

Mason Wilson, Laikyn Stevens