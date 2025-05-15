Carter County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 All-County baseball and softball teams

Published 2:12 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

By Contributed Content

2025 All-County Selections
MILLIGAN — The finest high school baseball and softball players in Carter County will be honored during a special All-County Awards Banquet on May 31 at 12:30 p.m. at Milligan University, celebrating their outstanding performances during the 2025 season. Coaches, players, families and community leaders will gather to recognize the best of the best in a tradition that continues to grow in significance for local athletics.

This year’s event will also spotlight the Coaches of the Year:
 Baseball Coach of the Year: Mike Corn, Elizabethton
 Softball Coaches of the Year: Corie Schuettler, Cloudland; Ken Hardin, Elizabethton

Both Corn and Schuettler led their teams with strong leadership and a commitment to excellence, while Hardin’s Lady Cyclones continued their tradition of dominance on the diamond.

2025 Softball All-County Selections

Player of the Year: Sadie Williams, Elizabethton
 Williams was a consistent force at the plate and in the field, leading the Lady Cyclones with her poise, power and leadership. Her performance this season made her the clear choice for Player of the Year honors.

 

2025 All-County Selections

Elizabethton

2025 Elizabethton High School All-County Selections

Baseball
 Baseball Coach of the Year: Mike Corn
 Rhett Slagle, JD Hooks, Brycen Rowland

Softball
 Lilly McDuffie, Sadie Williams, Ardian Heading

Basketball
 Justin Whitehead, Hudson Pate, Nathan Bailey, Andrew Barnett, Regan May, Peyton McGee

Football
 Justin Wallin, Zack Wallin, Justin Whitehead, Billy Woodby, Bryson Rowland, Kyron Smalls

Cross Country Girls
 Arvella Nave, Helen Hackett, Jasey Hyatt, Jane Hackett, Madeline Isaacs

Cross Country Boys
 Jerry Behrmann, Cooper Chinault

Track & Field Girls
 Camdyn Garland, Jamira Smalls, Liahna Nave, Chyanne Everett, Arvella Nave, Ava Rogers

Track & Field Boys
 Diesel Russell, Landry Buckles, Jerry Behrmann

 

Hampton

2025 Hampton High School All-County Selections

Baseball
 Jayden Kuhn, Eli Henson, Gabe Lyons

Softball
 Briley Davis, Hannah Smith, Malaeh Scalf

Basketball
 Tuff Robinson, Jayden Nave, Bryce Fagan, Chase Davenport, Piper Helle, Hannah Smith, Faye Carrico

Football
 Dominique Burleson, Thunder Fletcher, Jayden Kuhn, Jamie Turbyfield, Isaiah Belcher

Golf
 Jackson Smith

Track
 JJ Cable, Abbie Lunsford

Cross Country
 Jackson Smith

 

Happy Valley

2025 Happy Valley High School All-County Selections

Baseball
 Drew Blevins, Grady Goulds, Lane Parker

Softball
 Trinity Bowers, Tierra Hamm-Conner, Natalie Cole

Basketball
 Austin Nichols, Ron Paul Parker, Cayden Anderson, Alex Moore

Football
 Coach of the Year: Jason Jarrett
 Mason Norman, Lane Parker, Landon Keller, Gabe McDonald, Jamie Esterline, Andrew Ellis

Track
 Tyler Bailet, Kaydence Carroll, Josie Zeoli, JJ Cable

Golf
 Colton Pemberton, Cayden Anderson, Grace Hollifield

 

Cloudland

2025 Cloudland High School All-County Selections

Baseball
 Walker Gouge, Cam Peppers

Softball
 Layken Blair, Regan Blair, Eowyn McCoury

Basketball
 Uriah Jarrett, Nick Caraway, Makinna Shell, Makenzie Street

Football
 Noah Young, Camden Peppers, Matthew Baker

 

Unaka

2025 Unaka High School All-County Selections

Baseball
 Robert Humphrey, Rylan Crabtree

Softball
 Katlyn Dugger, Kimberly Proffitt, Molly Buckles

Basketball
 Coach of the Year: Kenneth Chambers
 Mason Wilson, Aiden Walsh, Austin Lambert, Rylan Crabtree, Michelle Shields, Kalli Shepard, Laura Lund, Brooklyn Campbell

Football
 Connor McKinney, Micah Gray, Ashton Fuller, Jake Taylor, Brynin Repass

Golf
 Mason Wilson, Laikyn Stevens

