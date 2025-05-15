Carter County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 All-County baseball and softball teams
Published 2:12 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025
MILLIGAN — The finest high school baseball and softball players in Carter County will be honored during a special All-County Awards Banquet on May 31 at 12:30 p.m. at Milligan University, celebrating their outstanding performances during the 2025 season. Coaches, players, families and community leaders will gather to recognize the best of the best in a tradition that continues to grow in significance for local athletics.
This year’s event will also spotlight the Coaches of the Year:
Baseball Coach of the Year: Mike Corn, Elizabethton
Softball Coaches of the Year: Corie Schuettler, Cloudland; Ken Hardin, Elizabethton
Both Corn and Schuettler led their teams with strong leadership and a commitment to excellence, while Hardin’s Lady Cyclones continued their tradition of dominance on the diamond.
2025 Softball All-County Selections
Player of the Year: Sadie Williams, Elizabethton
Williams was a consistent force at the plate and in the field, leading the Lady Cyclones with her poise, power and leadership. Her performance this season made her the clear choice for Player of the Year honors.
2025 All-County Selections
Elizabethton
Baseball
Baseball Coach of the Year: Mike Corn
Rhett Slagle, JD Hooks, Brycen Rowland
Softball
Lilly McDuffie, Sadie Williams, Ardian Heading
Basketball
Justin Whitehead, Hudson Pate, Nathan Bailey, Andrew Barnett, Regan May, Peyton McGee
Football
Justin Wallin, Zack Wallin, Justin Whitehead, Billy Woodby, Bryson Rowland, Kyron Smalls
Cross Country Girls
Arvella Nave, Helen Hackett, Jasey Hyatt, Jane Hackett, Madeline Isaacs
Cross Country Boys
Jerry Behrmann, Cooper Chinault
Track & Field Girls
Camdyn Garland, Jamira Smalls, Liahna Nave, Chyanne Everett, Arvella Nave, Ava Rogers
Track & Field Boys
Diesel Russell, Landry Buckles, Jerry Behrmann
Hampton
Baseball
Jayden Kuhn, Eli Henson, Gabe Lyons
Softball
Briley Davis, Hannah Smith, Malaeh Scalf
Basketball
Tuff Robinson, Jayden Nave, Bryce Fagan, Chase Davenport, Piper Helle, Hannah Smith, Faye Carrico
Football
Dominique Burleson, Thunder Fletcher, Jayden Kuhn, Jamie Turbyfield, Isaiah Belcher
Golf
Jackson Smith
Track
JJ Cable, Abbie Lunsford
Cross Country
Jackson Smith
Happy Valley
Baseball
Drew Blevins, Grady Goulds, Lane Parker
Softball
Trinity Bowers, Tierra Hamm-Conner, Natalie Cole
Basketball
Austin Nichols, Ron Paul Parker, Cayden Anderson, Alex Moore
Football
Coach of the Year: Jason Jarrett
Mason Norman, Lane Parker, Landon Keller, Gabe McDonald, Jamie Esterline, Andrew Ellis
Track
Tyler Bailet, Kaydence Carroll, Josie Zeoli, JJ Cable
Golf
Colton Pemberton, Cayden Anderson, Grace Hollifield
Cloudland
Baseball
Walker Gouge, Cam Peppers
Softball
Layken Blair, Regan Blair, Eowyn McCoury
Basketball
Uriah Jarrett, Nick Caraway, Makinna Shell, Makenzie Street
Football
Noah Young, Camden Peppers, Matthew Baker
Unaka
Baseball
Robert Humphrey, Rylan Crabtree
Softball
Katlyn Dugger, Kimberly Proffitt, Molly Buckles
Basketball
Coach of the Year: Kenneth Chambers
Mason Wilson, Aiden Walsh, Austin Lambert, Rylan Crabtree, Michelle Shields, Kalli Shepard, Laura Lund, Brooklyn Campbell
Football
Connor McKinney, Micah Gray, Ashton Fuller, Jake Taylor, Brynin Repass
Golf
Mason Wilson, Laikyn Stevens