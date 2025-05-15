Carter County Schools announces administrative changes for 2025-26 school year Published 4:45 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carter County Schools has announced several administrative changes for the upcoming 2025-26 school year, including new leadership at multiple schools and within the district’s online and alternative programs.

Brandon Young will serve as the principal of Carter County Online Academy. Young brings 23 years of experience in education, beginning his career as a fifth grade teacher in Mitchell County, North Carolina. He later earned a master’s degree in school counseling from Western Carolina University and a second master’s in educational leadership from Austin Peay State University in 2021. He has served as assistant principal at Happy Valley Middle School and most recently as principal at both Valley Forge Elementary and Happy Valley Middle. Young will also assume the role of district public relations coordinator.

Dr. Erica Preswood has been named principal of Cloudland Elementary. She previously served as principal of Central Elementary since October 2023 and has experience as an educational technology coach for Carter County Schools. Preswood holds an Ed.D. in educational leadership and an M.Ed. in educational media and technology from East Tennessee State University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from Appalachian State University. Her 24 years of teaching experience span both North Carolina and University School in Johnson City.

Aaron Dugger will serve as principal of both Unaka Elementary and Carter County Alternative School. Dugger earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Lees-McRae College and a master of education in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University. He has 18 years of teaching experience, including 14 at Unaka High School, and has most recently led the Alternative School and Carter County Online Academy.

New principals for Central Elementary and Happy Valley Middle School will be announced at a later date.

Carter County Schools congratulates these administrators as they begin their new roles in continuing to serve students, families and communities across the district.