Banner Elk Helping Hands Concert will benefit hurricane relief efforts Published 9:05 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Elk River Helping Hands Concert Series announces its marquee event on Friday, June 6, 2025, at Hayes Auditorium on the campus of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert is at 7 p.m. This extraordinary evening of music and community will feature country music legend Jimmy Fortune and the award-winning bluegrass duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge, with proceeds benefiting Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the area.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at www.elkriverhelpinghands.org.

A true icon of American music, Jimmy Fortune spent 21 years as a member of the legendary Statler Brothers, one of country music’s most celebrated vocal groups. As a tenor singer and gifted songwriter, Fortune penned some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Elizabeth,” “My Only Love” and “Too Much on My Heart.”

Following the Statler Brothers’ retirement, Fortune embarked on a solo career that has earned him continued critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame (inducted with the Statler Brothers in 2008) and has performed to sold-out audiences across the country. His heartfelt performances and storytelling continue to inspire, uplift and unite.

Hailing from the heart of North Carolina, Darin & Brooke Aldridge have carved out a distinguished place in the world of bluegrass, gospel and Americana music. Known for their angelic harmonies, masterful instrumentation and deep lyrical sensitivity, the duo has earned multiple nominations from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and has been featured on the Grand Ole Opry, RFD-TV and PBS’s Bluegrass Underground.

Brooke Aldridge was honored with the IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year award four consecutive times, while Darin is a respected multi-instrumentalist and former member of The Country Gentlemen. Together, they bring warmth, authenticity and spiritual depth to the stage, making them a favorite at festivals and concert halls nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Elk River Helping Hands Concert Series with Darin and Brooke and Jimmy Fortune!” said Steve Johnson, the former artistic director of MerleFest and the concert series event producer. “This concert series is not only a celebration of music but also a demonstration of the local community’s commitment to helping one another. We are excited for this first concert and looking forward to June 20 with John Oates (Hall & Oates) and Jim Lauderdale, as well as August 8 with Gary Morris and Presley Barker.”

All proceeds from the concert will go toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts, providing crucial aid to local families and first responders affected by the storm.

Join us for an unforgettable night of music, storytelling and hope—where every ticket sold helps a neighbor in need.