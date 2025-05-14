This seasonal soup is ready for its close-up Published 10:01 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

DEAR ABBY: Years ago, I purchased your recipe booklet which had a very good recipe for gazpacho (no oil in the recipe).

I no longer have that booklet. Could you print the gazpacho recipe? Also, is the booklet still available? There were several other dishes in it I enjoyed preparing. Thank you. — BRENDA B. IN BOSTON

DEAR BRENDA: I’m pleased to share the gazpacho recipe. It’s a light, refreshing and healthy accompaniment to a spring or summer meal, and is included in the first of my Cookbooklet set.

Yield: 8 (1/2 cup) servings

INGREDIENTS

4 1/2 cups tomato juice

3 cups finely chopped tomatoes

1 1/2 cups finely chopped peeled cucumbers

1/2 cup finely chopped green pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

2 1/4 tablespoons vinegar

4 dashes Tabasco sauce

Salt, pepper, garlic, garlic salt or garlic juice to taste

Spike seasoning, if desired.

METHOD

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, and mix well. For a spicier gazpacho, add 1-2 dashes of Spike. Chill 1 to 2 days to blend the flavors. Serve in cups with a thin slice of lemon as garnish.

Tip: Using a food processor to chop the vegetables makes it swift and easy.

To order the Cookbooklet set, send your name and address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mt. Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price. There is an assortment of recipes in these booklets, ranging from appetizers and soups to main courses, side dishes and delicious desserts. Some of those dessert recipes won blue-ribbon prizes at county fairs, and I’m sure you will enjoy the introduction, which contains tips on entertaining. As my mother used to say, “It’s not what’s on the table that makes a successful party, it’s who you put in the chairs.”

————

DEAR ABBY: I am at the end of my rope with a relative. She lies constantly. She makes up elaborate stories that I have Googled and proven false. For instance, she claimed she went to high school with a certain celebrity. (According to Google, the celebrity is 15 years older than she is.) She constantly tries to one-up anything I mention. I am fed up and want no further communication with her. What would make someone behave this way? Why does she need so much attention? — TRUE OR FALSE IN ILLINOIS

DEAR TRUE OR FALSE: You may be taking this too personally. Folks who make up stories often do it because they are insecure and want to inflate their image. Because they don’t feel good about themselves, they feel they must add “something” to make them appear more important, influential or successful than they are. These individuals are to be pitied rather than ostracized. To the extent that you can, try to ignore her tall tales.

————

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.