Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Steve Cannon, age 68, passed away May 11, 2025. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Steve worked in health care for 45 years. When he wasn’t working, he loved to ride his motorcycle and work on his farm.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Cannon; mother, Betty Cannon; and brother, Keith Cannon. He is survived by his wife, Becky Cannon; son, Preston Cannon; daughter, Amber (Steven) Guarino; grandchildren, Phoenix, Rocco, Allie and Vinny; sisters, Lisa Cannon and Marcia Dressler.

Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 615-262-3312.