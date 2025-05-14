Six JCFD firefighters named Star of Life Award recipients Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Six members of the Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) — Lt. Nathan Carrier, District Chief Pete Sanders, Engineer Andrew Scott, Engineer Jarred Tate, Engineer Cody Vanover and Engineer Ryan Weaver — were named recipients of the prestigious Star of Life Award, presented by the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee (CECA TN). Lt. Carrier and Engineer Vanover traveled to Murfreesboro to attend the ceremony on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University on Wednesday evening.

The Star of Life Award recognizes exceptional EMS professionals across Tennessee for their dedication, courage and exemplary lifesaving care. Honorees are selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process conducted by a committee of EMS leaders and community representatives.

These JCFD members were recognized for their heroic actions during the response to the flooding and evacuation of Unicoi County Hospital during Hurricane Helene. When floodwaters inundated Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Lt. Carrier and Engineer Vanover were two of the many first responders who worked to get patients and hospital staff to safety. As water submerged the hospital, Carrier and Vanover helped to get patients to the roof of the facility, ensuring that they were protected despite the extreme conditions.

“It was one of those moments when our training, instincts and teamwork came together,” said Lt. Carrier. “As part of our regional team, we didn’t hesitate because we knew people needed help, and with our equipment and technical rescue skills, we were able to do so.”

“Everyone out there that day was doing whatever it took to save lives,” added Engineer Vanover. “We were a small part in a much bigger effort.”

“We are incredibly proud of our firefighters for their selfless actions and for their commitment to protecting others,” said JCFD Chief David Bell. “Their actions during Hurricane Helene exemplify the highest ideals of the fire service and emergency medical care.”

This marked the 17th year for the Star of Life Awards presented by CECA TN. The nonprofit organization provides pediatric-specific education and resources to EMS, first responders and hospital emergency departments across Tennessee. It is part of the National EMS for Children program.