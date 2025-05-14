Published 11:49 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Janice Dee Scalf, age 56, passed away May 11, 2025, at Johnson City Medical Center. Janice was born Jan. 21, 1969, to the late Gene and Ann Chambers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear friend, Callie Morgan.

Janice had a larger-than-life personality and she lit up a room. She loved going to the beach, especially Hatteras Island, but enjoyed spending days on the lake too. She enjoyed fishing as well as scuba diving. Janice was a great mom who was devoted to her sons. She was involved in their schools as they grew up, and when they had kids she also lived for her grandchildren. Janice got excited for and loved all holidays, but Christmas was her favorite, and making every year special for her family brought her great joy. Janice was loving, caring, and would give the shirt off her back to someone in need.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Jonathon Scalf (Taylor) and Joshua Scalf; grandchildren, Braiden Scalf, Owen Scalf and Maleah Scalf; brother, Timmy Chambers (Brenda); sisters, Heather Creed (Larry) and Sue Chambers; nieces and nephews, Bethany Street, Olivia Clawson, Talon Creed, Knox Creed and Chelsea Royston; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her best friends, Beth Philpott, Tim Morgan, Kayla Shipley and Amanda Scalf.

It was Janice’s wish to be cremated and no services held.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Janice Scalf has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.