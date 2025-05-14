Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ian Michael Hardin, 20, Hampton, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025. He was born August 24, 2004, in Johnson City. Ian was a 2023 graduate of Hampton High School. He was an Alabama football fan, was a member of the FFA, and an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Tanya and Chet Sullivan; his father, Matthew Hardin; one brother and sister-in-law, Gavin and Heather Hardin; one sister, Lindsay Hardin; his maternal grandparents, C.B. and Candy Hardin; and one niece, Meredith Hardin.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Wesley Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Julie Williams. Graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Happy Valley Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers, who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, will be Alric Duffield, Jonah Gabel, C.J. Helle, James Holland, Seth Clawson and Gavin Hardin.

The family would like to express a special thank-you to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, the staff and faculty at Hampton High School, and friends at Brumit’s Bait & Tackle and Connie Scott.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hampton FFA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:50 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hardin family.