Happy Valley High School is award winner for voter registration Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Happy Valley High School has earned the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award for registering at least 85 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Happy Valley High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty and staff at Happy Valley High School, and the Carter County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to Happy Valley High School for this incredible achievement as part of the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards,” said Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris. “These students have proven they are the future leaders of our community and this state; we are proud of them and appreciate their strong desire to inspire their peers to become civically engaged citizens.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.