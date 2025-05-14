God works through those who love Him Published 9:31 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev Graham: I pray every day that the Lord will give me the privilege of leading someone to the Lord, but every time I try, I am shunned and made fun of. What am I doing wrong? – W.W.

Dear W.W: An evangelist was given an opportunity to preach at a university, and he gladly accepted. He yearned to win students to Christ, but their reaction was hostile. Following the preacher’s message, a young woman approached him and said, “I don’t believe anything you said.”

He replied, “I’m sorry that you don’t agree, but do you mind if I pray for you?” She answered, “Nobody has ever prayed for me before. I guess it won’t do any harm.”

He bowed his head and began to pray. She stood looking straight ahead. But suddenly, she noticed that while he was praying, tears were coming down his cheeks. When he opened his eyes, she herself was in tears. She said, “No one in my entire life has ever shed a tear for me.” They sat on a bench, and that woman accepted Christ as her Savior.

This example doesn’t mean that the result will always be the same, but God works through those who love Him and are sensitive to His leading, looking for every opportunity to share God’s forgiveness and the love of Christ with others.

When we try to do things in our own strength, we are missing a blessing from God. For the work we do in His Name is empowered by His strength – not ours. God’s Spirit goes ahead of us when we witness – preparing the way, giving us the words and opportunity, and granting us courage. Nowhere do the Scriptures tell us to seek results, but the Bible does instruct us to proclaim the truth of God’s Gospel, and we do this in faithfulness to Him.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)