Youth baseball and softball take center stage at Lyons Field Published 12:17 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Elizabethton Carter County Youth Baseball and Softball Association delivered an exciting day of competition Saturday at Lyons Field.

Star correspondent Ron Marvel was on hand to capture the energy and excitement in photos, highlighting the spirit of community and the enthusiasm of young athletes across multiple games.

“This season has really went great considering all the obstacles we have had to face,” said Andy Hilton, ECCYBSA president. “We want to extend a huge thank you to the city parks and rec division, the players, their parents, and all the many volunteers. It has taken us all to make this season such a success. We are getting close to our end-of-the-season tournament, which will begin the last week in May. It is amazing how the whole community came together on all sides and 600 kids are playing ball with a smile on their face. I would say that is the goal, and together we achieved our goal! Thank you again to everyone.”

Hilton encouraged the community to stay engaged: “Stay tuned to see how well your local All-Stars represent the community in Atlanta at the end of June.”