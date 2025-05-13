Salvation Army of Tri-Cities kicks off National Salvation Army Week Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities is thrilled to kick off National Salvation Army Week on Monday, May 12. This weeklong celebration, May 12–18, highlights the organization’s history, services and impact in the community, and provides an opportunity to thank volunteers, donors and other stakeholders who support us throughout the year.

National Salvation Army Week has been observed annually since 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the first National Salvation Army Week. In his proclamation, President Eisenhower recognized the important role that The Salvation Army plays in our nation and called on all Americans to support the organization’s mission of helping those in need.

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all,” said President Eisenhower in his 1954 proclamation.

The Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities is proud to be a part of this great organization, and we are committed to making a difference in our community. Over the past year, we have served the following to those in need:

– 36,061 nights of shelter

– 113,167 meals served

– 16,670 gifts under the Christmas tree

– 21,511 clothing items distributed

– 5,579 food boxes distributed

“We are excited to kick off National Salvation Army Week and celebrate the organization’s rich history, services and impact in our community,” said Captain Crystal Radi of The Salvation Army of Kingsport. “We want to thank our volunteers, donors and stakeholders for their support throughout the year. Without them, we would not be able to serve those in need and make a difference in our community.”

During National Salvation Army Week, The Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities will host a series of events and activities to celebrate the organization’s work and mission. We invite the community to join us and learn more about the services we provide and how they can get involved.

For more information about National Salvation Army Week and The Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities, please visit our website at www.SalvationArmyTriCities.org or call your local Salvation Army unit at:

– Bristol: 423-764-6156

– Johnson City: 423-926-2101

– Kingsport: 423-246-6671