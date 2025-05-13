Published 11:11 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Ralph D. Hardin, age 85, of Wellington, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Ames Family Hospice, Westlake.

Born in Elizabethton, Tenn., he had resided most of his life in North Ridgeville before retiring to Avon Park, Fla. He moved back to Wellington in 2017.

Ralph worked for the GM Chevy Parma plant for 31 years, retiring in 1989.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening, working on cars, camping — but most of all, traveling with his wife.

He attended North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shirley (née Estep); daughter, Janet (Greg) Kurz of Grafton; granddaughter, Megan (Benjamin) Smith; and great-grandson, Ian.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Smith; parents, Dewey and Edna Hardin; twin brother, Rondal; brother, Darrell; and sisters, Charlcie Jones and Anita Blevins.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 17, from noon until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. at North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church, 5665 Great North Blvd., North Olmsted.

Memorial contributions in Ralph’s memory are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org.

