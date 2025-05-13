Published 11:16 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Jackie and Dawn Peters, late of Jonesborough, will have their ashes interred in the Ritchie Family Cemetery on Stoney Creek on Sunday, May 18, at 1 p.m. As per their wishes, they will be laid to rest together in a simple graveside service surrounded by their family and friends. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Jackie grew up on Stoney Creek and was the last surviving sibling of Dan and Fronia Peters. Dawn grew up in the Poga community, the daughter of Linzy and Mary Jane Trivette. They are survived by their children, Deanne Peters Dale (Brad) of Knoxville, and Danny Peters (Karen) of Lexington, Ky. They have two granddaughters, Lindsey and Lauren Peters, both of Lexington. Dawn has two sisters, Rose Mary Mowery and Diane “Toop” Garland, both of Mountain City. They are also survived by their sister-in-law, Patsy Trivette, of the Siam community.

Jackie and Dawn were avid history lovers and genealogists, and were both active in organizations to promote and preserve the history of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Watauga Historical Association, P.O. Box 1776, Elizabethton, or to the Tipton-Haynes State Historical Site, Johnson City. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Peters family.