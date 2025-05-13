Hampton High class of 2025 celebrates graduation at ETSU Martin Center Published 11:29 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — Hampton High School’s Class of 2025 celebrated its graduation Saturday evening at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in the Foundation Grand Hall, marking a memorable milestone for students who overcame a challenging school year.

The ceremony began at 6:30 p.m., with Principal Kayla Clawson welcoming graduates, faculty, family and friends to the commencement.

The ceremony was relocated after the high school sustained flood damage in September due to Hurricane Helene. Students were moved to Keenburg Elementary to finish out the academic year.

In a special moment, graduates watched video messages from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Both leaders praised the students for their perseverance and resilience amid adversity.

Clawson commended the class for finishing strong and thanked families and faculty for their support throughout the year.

The Class of 2025 joins a proud tradition of Hampton Bulldogs who carry their community’s spirit forward, even in the face of unexpected trials.

Carter County’s remaining high schools will hold their graduations this weekend:

Friday, May 16

Cloudland High School – 6 p.m.

Elizabethton High School – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 17