Elizabethton Betsy Band bids farewell to seniors at final spring concert

The Elizabethton High School Betsy Band took center stage one final time Monday evening as senior members of the Class of 2025 delivered their last performance under the direction of band director Jonathan Valentine.

A steady rain outside did little to deter the crowd of family, friends and supporters who filled John Treadway Gymnasium for the 2025 spring concert. The performance featured the EHS Concert Band, Symphonic Band and the full Betsy Band, each delivering a trio of musical selections that earned enthusiastic applause throughout the evening.

The concert band opened the program with “Ascend” by Samuel Hazo, followed by “Tripwire” by JaRod Hall and closed with “Silverbrook” by Michael Sweeney. The symphonic band continued the performance with the energetic “American Overture” by Joseph Willcox Jenkins, the powerful “Vesuvius” by Frank Ticheli and “Commando March” by Samuel Barber.

The full Betsy Band united for the final set, presenting “The American Way” by Karl L. King, arranged by Swearingen, as well as the touching “Homeward Bound” by Keen, Althouse and Karrick — a piece that will be reprised during the upcoming EHS Honors Day ceremony. The evening concluded with a dramatic rendition of the “Star Wars Saga” by John Williams, arranged by Bulla, and the traditional school song “Betsy” by Bill Scott.

In a touching moment near the conclusion of the event, senior band members presented Valentine with a scrapbook filled with memories spanning their four years in the program. Band booster members were also recognized for their continued support and contributions throughout the academic year.

The spring concert marked the final chapter for the Class of 2025 within the Betsy Band, celebrating their dedication and musical growth before the next stage of their journey.