Earthquakes are a sign of end time and soon return of Jesus

To the Editor:

East Tennessee was just shook by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on May 10, 2025. This was one of the strongest ever to hit East Tennessee. “An earthquake is a sudden, rapid shaking of the ground caused by the shifting of rocks deep underneath the earth’s. Earthquakes can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere without warning,” according to www.ready.gov/earthquakes.

Jesus said, “earthquakes in diverse places” is a sign of His soon return in Matthew 24. Brent Miller Sr. at www.prophecywatchers.com studied all the 6.4 and higher earthquakes over the last 100 years and found they have skyrocketed just as the Bible said they would. Hebrews 12 says at the end times God is sending a shaking. The shaking is to awake people to the fact time is running out before the seven-year tribulation starts. After the tribulation, Jesus rules the earth. 1 Peter 4 says, But the end of all things is at hand: therefore be sober (clear-minded and self-controlled) and watch and pray. And above all things have love among yourselves!

God does many things at the same time. Earthquakes can be judgment and are always signs of the end-times and the soon return of Jesus. God can bring judgment while at the same time fulfill Bible prophecy. The sixth seal in Revelation 6 during the tribulation is the greatest earthquake to ever shake earth. This will happen soon. Some believe this is the rapture because every time there are resurrections in the Bible there are earthquakes. The sixth seal is the beginning of the wrath of God. The Bible says only those covered by the blood of Jesus will escape the wrath to come! Confess that Jesus is Lord and believe God the Father raised Jesus from the dead. Trust in the finished work of Jesus today because you are not promised tomorrow!

California built their nuclear plants close to the San Andreas earthquake fault. When the fault moves, much of California will be uninhabitable! The only thing more foolish is to say you don’t need Jesus and to not ask Jesus to forgive all your faults and sins! The rich people in the know, like Elon Musk, wisely moved out of California!

We know the Bible is true because the Bible is the only book with hundreds of correct predicts of the future. Isaiah 17:1 says Damascus, Syria, will be destroyed in the end days. Also, the Bible says a city in Iran will have to be evaluated, probably because they built their nuclear plant on an earthquake fault. Expect months of no food or clean water, power outages and nuclear war during the tribulation. The Day of the Lord (tribulation) is mentioned in Isaiah 2. It’s the day when God shakes terribly the earth, when man shall be humbled and brought low, and when God alone shall be exalted! Humble yourself now and “seek the Lord Jesus while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near!”

D.D. Nave

Elizabethton