Driving Futures: 35th annual Dino Senesi Charity Golf Tournament empowers local youth

The Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County hosted its 35th annual Dino Senesi Charity Golf Tournament at the Elizabethton Golf Course on Friday, May 9, 2025. The annual fundraiser supports the club’s mission to empower the children, youth and teens of Elizabethton/Carter County.

Golfers of all skill levels came together for a day of friendly competition and a shared commitment to helping local club kids. The tournament featured thrilling challenges, including closest-to-the-pin, beat the pro and a high-stakes $1 million hole-in-one contest sponsored by Rick Walters of Horace Mann.

“The incredible generosity and dedication of our premier sponsor Citizens Bank, alongside our corporate sponsors, volunteers and participants, make this event possible,” said Charlene Ray, director of resource and development for the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County. “This is more than a round of golf — it’s an investment in the future of our youth, ensuring they have the resources, guidance and opportunities to thrive.”

A defining moment of the event came when 10-year-old club member Mitchelle Burns shared his heartfelt story. He spoke about his five-year journey with the Boys & Girls Club, emphasizing how the organization has been a lifeline for him and his grandmother. His testimony underscored the profound impact the club has on local families.

A big thank-you to Chick-fil-A and Tommy Tipton, BGCECC board member, for supplying lunch and for generously providing the putting contest prize — a full year of Chick-fil-A. A special thank-you also goes to The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc. for providing beverages, and to the Elizabethton Walmart for providing snacks and sports drinks.

We deeply appreciate the support of our Blue Door Sponsors: Ballad Health, Carter County Bank, D & D Properties, Eastman Credit Union, Elizabethton Ford, Lingerfelt Drug, Physical Therapy Services, Summers-Taylor and Snap-on Tools. Your contributions make a significant difference!

“This tournament is a big deal for us. It translates into real opportunities for club kids. A huge shoutout to the Elizabethton Golf Course crew! They helped to make the entire day a great success. Thanks to everyone who came out for believing in our mission and for investing in the next generation,” said Shelly Parham, chief executive officer.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County or to give, please visit www.bgcecc.org or contact Charlene Ray at (423) 543-2946.