Disturbing trends in present-day politics

BY J. RONALD WINTER

Politics over the last 20 years or so is quite disturbing. It seems that the political rhetoric never stops. Attempts to polarize the public likewise seem to never stop. After an election is over, it is time for everyone to work together for the benefit of the nation. The rhetoric from both parties should stop until six months before the next election. As bills are produced, they should be discussed in a sensible manner with proposed amendments discussed and, in some cases, compromises agreed upon to make the bill more palatable — but always with the benefit of the public in mind.

In some cases, bills will be written where the persons in control are trying to pass legislation that many others or the other party may not agree with. But majority rules, and out of mutual respect you have to let it go. In the cases where you don’t agree with a bill that gets passed, it is your duty to keep track of the results and make your differences apparent to the voting public at the appropriate time. In other words, whether you vote yes or no on a bill, accept the results and move forward. There are many more things to consider that you could have a positive influence on, so don’t let yourself get bogged down on one or a few bills.

If you disagree on a bill that gets passed, let your constituents know why. But don’t start a rhetoric battle (outbursts) in the media as if the world is going to end. Don’t start orchestrated demonstrations or rallies just to impress the media audience. Avoid using slang language that is used to degrade others. The general public gets fed up with all the agitation and disruptions that go on. This leads people to become disgusted with the government in general.

In any event, politicians should attempt to make bills and amendments as reasonable as possible to fulfill a specific need. Compromise if need be. Then vote on the final version as you see fit. Don’t be driven by agendas that are associated with emotions. Keep a level head and use common sense. Above all, don’t harbor hatred within your heart toward a bill or others. A person driven by hatred will never make good, sensible or sound decisions, nor can justice ever be achieved in the presence of hatred. Bitterness will not lead to the desired outcome.

The present situation in our nation is a prime example of this. The unwarranted demonstrations, slang and sometimes vulgar language, and the hatred is disturbing.

Certain segments of the cable news networks, talk radio and other media platforms tend to further aggravate this situation. If the majority of the public vote for certain changes, then the people or party that disagrees should respect the voters’ requests. Keep a record of things you don’t agree with and be able to explain how your recommendations would have had better results, and be ready to use these arguments in the six months before the next election. This will result in a more stable environment and allow the average citizen to continue his task of making a living and caring for his family and friends between elections. This will lead to a happier and more tranquil nation.

People are also tired of planned and financed demonstrations or rallies where a sizable number of the same attendees show up at many rallies. For example, a cellphone check showed that 84% of the same persons were present at nine or more of Kamala Harris’ rallies and that 31% showed up at over 20. This means that what was shown in the media was superficial. Similar results were found at antifa/BLM, pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

(J. Ronald Winter is retired and lives in Elizabethton. He often comments on political events and world events.)