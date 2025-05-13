Creating connection in virtual classrooms Published 8:19 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

ETSU’s Whitney Oliver, a lecturer in the ETSU College of Public Health’s Department of Health Services Management and Policy, is making an impact on students through her commitment to excellence in online teaching.

For East Tennessee State University’s Whitney Oliver, online teaching is an art form.

But for all that goes into making an online class enjoyable for students, Oliver said connection is just as important.

“While content is important, empathy and intentional connection are what truly make learning stick,” said Oliver, a lecturer in the ETSU College of Public Health’s Department of Health Services Management and Policy. “When students feel valued, they’re more likely to engage in the content and work toward success.”

The ETSU College of Public Health has been offering online degree programs for more than 20 years, part of its commitment to making courses accessible for a wide range of students.

And though the courses she teaches are primarily on-ground, Oliver’s people-first approach to online teaching is a key reason she won the inaugural Online Teaching Award from ETSU’s Center for Teaching Excellence.

“This recognition encouraged me to keep evolving my approach and reaffirmed that impactful, meaningful learning can flourish in online avenues,” said Oliver, who also serves as coordinator for the college’s Bachelor of Science in Health Administration degree program.

Though she’s cemented herself as a talented educator, her journey to teaching was far from linear.

After earning an undergraduate degree in education from ETSU, Oliver began her career teaching computer lab at an elementary school. But the passion for teaching morphed into a desire to pursue a career in health care as a process improvement professional.

Ironically, the role placed her in a position where she was regularly teaching, mentoring and supporting others.

“That experience reignited my love for teaching — this time with a focus on adult learners,” said Oliver. “It inspired me to pursue opportunities in higher education, where I could blend my backgrounds in education and health care to help shape future professionals. Teaching at the college level felt like a natural next step in continuing to make an impact.”

Across the courses she teaches — ranging from health informatics to health services administration, among others — Oliver’s teaching philosophy is one grounded in continuous improvement and servant leadership.

“I believe that educational practice must be flexible, reflective and responsive to the evolving needs of students and society,” said Oliver. “I strive to create meaningful, real-world learning experiences through community-engaged learning, where students apply practical problem-solving skills in partnership with local organizations.

“This approach not only deepens their academic understanding but fosters self-awareness and professional growth.”

Oliver is one of the many educators at ETSU who are committed to helping students seamlessly transition from enrolled to employed, working tirelessly to help students succeed after graduating.

“Above all, I encourage my students to ‘get comfortable being uncomfortable,’ pushing them beyond their comfort zones to discover their potential and embrace lifelong learning,” Oliver said.

To learn more about the ETSU College of Public Health, visit www.etsu.edu/cph/.