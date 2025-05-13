Breaker Barber Company bringing community, quality to Elizabethton Published 8:26 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Larry N. Souders

A brand-new barbershop is now open in downtown Elizabethton. Breaker Barber Company is growing and expanding on its Johnson City operation, opening its second location at 435 E. Elk Avenue. The shop held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 9, and celebrated its grand opening the next day on May 10.

Breaker Barber Company, owned by Cody Hubbard and Preston Sprinkle, first opened its doors in May 2020 at 535 W. Market Street in Johnson City.

Their new Elizabethton location will be managed by Elizabethton High School alumnus Conner Blevins. Blevins was the kicker on the Cyclones’ championship team that won the state title in 2019.

“We are so excited to join in to what the city of Elizabethton is doing. Our goal is to continue to do what we do while lifting up the community around us,” said owners Sprinkle and Hubbard.

Hubbard said, “The whole idea behind Breaker is to break down walls and build relationships. We dived in deeply into our community in Johnson City and are looking to bring the same deep dive into Elizabethton. We look to cultivate something different here and have a good time.”

Sprinkle said their location on Elk Avenue happened by chance. “We were out looking and searching, and Cody and his wife found this space was available. It’s right in the center of downtown. It was a place where we felt we could directly affect Elizabethton.”

Blevins says his journey into the barber business and joining Breaker Barber Company started with having Hubbard cut his hair as a sophomore in school. “I thought it was cool, cutting hair, and decided to give it a spin.”

Breaker Barber Company offers a full range of services to clients of all ages. “Standing out with top-tier cuts, shaves and love for our community,” according to their website. Appointments can be booked online at https://breakerbarber.co. Their operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can follow Breaker Barber Company on social media to learn more: on Instagram @BreakerBarberCompany and on Facebook @BreakerBarberCo.