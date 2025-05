Blue Springs Church breakfast Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Blue Springs Christian Church invites all ladies to a women’s prayer breakfast Saturday, May 17, at 8:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

It will be a morning of faith, food and fellowship.

The church is located at 107 Don Rominger Road.

Those attending can notify any ladies of the church or RSVP by email at bsccpreacher@gmail.com or text the pastor, Wes McElray, at 330-432-3627.