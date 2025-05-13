Betsy baseball has big day as four ink to play at next level Published 9:32 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

Elizabethton baseball has had a number of good days this season under first-year head coach Michael Corn. As a matter of fact, at the time of this writing, they are the only team in Carter County that will be hosting a home regional tournament game. This year’s squad also posted a season record of 22-11, and postseason all-conference, all-tournament and all-county nods have been numerous for this squad that just finds ways to win. But in a season of numerous highlights, one of the most glaring ones may have come this week when four seniors, in a display of team and camaraderie, signed their National Letters of Intent on the same day in front of a very large crowd that gathered in the EHS cafeteria on Tuesday, May 6.

Athletic Director and assistant Cyclones baseball coach Joe Diaz kicked things off by welcoming everyone and acknowledging the community and contributions of the four seniors before turning the ceremony over to current first-year head coach Michael Corn. Corn took time to also acknowledge how these four seniors had contributed to the program and what each brought to the table.

“In today’s landscape, playing college baseball is not a given, but for these four guys to move on, it is an honor,” Corn said. He also talked about the opportunity in front of his seniors.

“These coaches that these four are going to play for are all outstanding coaches. These are good programs. I want just the best for these guys and this community and this town and how it has supported us. Now they get to represent us.”

Former coach Ryan Presnell, who had coached them for their previous three years of high school baseball, shared just how blessed he was to coach these players and wanted those in attendance to comprehend how much hard work goes into reaching this level.

“I talk to kids who want to have this day. This represents sacrifice from parents. It takes a lot of people for a kid to have this opportunity. Whenever I put something in front of these guys or challenged them, they always showed what this program can do.”

Logan Campbell, OF/RHP, King University (4.0 GPA)

The speedy utility player has been dealing with injuries this season but has worked his way back onto the field. In limited time, he sports a .229 batting average and OBP of .341 with six stolen bases and can run down any fly ball in the outfield.

“Without God, this team and this family behind me, I’m not sure today happens. This day just means everything to me. This is more than a team — it’s a family,” Campbell shared.

The environment at King was appealing to Logan as he made his decision. Coach Presnell shared that Logan is a competitor who will scratch and fight for everything, and that the desire to compete will serve him well at King and in life.

“Logan has been positive and always does what is asked of him,” Coach Corn added.

Logan will major in electrical engineering. He is the son of Kenneth and Natalie Campbell.

Bryson Rowland, RHP/Utility, Carson-Newman University (3.6 GPA)

The multi-sport athlete is known for his movement pitches. He has chalked up 49 strikeouts over 31.1 innings of mound work and has a 4.4 ERA. He also leads the Cyclones in stolen bases and is one of the team leaders in runs scored.

“I bleed orange and black. I love this school. Carson-Newman stood out to me because of how they recruited me.”

Rowland plans on majoring in business at Carson-Newman. Coach Corn spoke on Bryson’s desire to compete and his work ethic.

“Bryson will have a chance to do some good things on the mound for Carson-Newman. He has been one of our aces this year. He is a two-way guy for us and just a great athlete.”

“The top side for Bryson as a pitcher is unlimited because of his fiery side on the mound,” Coach Presnell shared.

Bryson is the son of Travis and Kristi Rowland.

Brayden Buckles, CF/RHP, Milligan University (3.5 GPA)

Buckles just looks like a college baseball player. He has a tremendous work ethic that sets him apart. He has started four games on the mound for the Cyclones but has been a real asset in center field. He can hit for power and has speed on the base paths.

“This is a dream today to get this moment with my guys. Being a Cyclone is just special. There is a lot of culture to being a Cyclone. To play for this city is just special, and I would tell anyone coming in here to not leave anything out there.”

Coach Presnell shared that he feels Brayden could contribute today at the next level.

“Seeing him run down balls in the outfield, I have little doubt that they could put him in center today at Milligan and he could contribute.”

Coach Corn echoed Presnell’s thoughts.

“Buckles is a collegiate defender right now, and I know he will grow as a player and contribute at Milligan.”

Brayden is leaning toward a sports management major at Milligan. He is the son of Jack and Jodi Buckles.

Steven “Bugs” Meadows, INF, Volunteer State Community College (3.5 GPA)

Bugs leads the team in home runs and sports a .347 batting average. He also leads the team in slugging percentage and RBIs with 32. He is solid defensively and can be a plug-and-play type player. He has worked and turned himself into an all-around solid hitter.

“Elizabethton is always about team first, but you also get that development as a player and a man. It’s about being a brother and being a good man.”

Coach Corn was excited about Bugs’ future.

“He is a solid hitter. He is leading us in hitting and RBIs, and I expect him to go down there and do the same for them.”

Coach Presnell talked about how Meadows is simply a special player.

“I just told him if there was ever a JUCO bandit, he could be that guy. That’s a huge compliment. He has the top side that could lead him to be a D1 player down the road.”

Steven is the son of Cody and Kim Meadows.

As a community, these four guys will represent Elizabethton and Carter County well. As Coach Corn put it: “These guys will go now and touch a lot of lives and represent this community and spread their wings. They will leave this place better than they found it.”