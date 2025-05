Bethel Church will have fundraiser Published 1:18 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Bethel Church, located on Mary Patton Road, one mile from West G St., will have a fundraiser at the church Friday and Saturday.

Members will be selling sausage biscuits, donuts and drinks. Saturday offerings will include hamburgers and hot dogs.

The church will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations only.

The public is invited.