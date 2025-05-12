The Bible is God’s Word Published 9:10 am Monday, May 12, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Is the Bible written in sequence? I know that the Old Testament is about God, and the New Testament is about Jesus. I’ve read the four gospels but noticed how often Jesus quotes from the Old Testament. It makes me want to read the Old Testament, but the few times I’ve tried, it has been hard to stay with it. Is there a key that helps explain each book? – B.S.

Dear B.S.: The Bible is God’s Word from beginning to end. Jesus said, “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End” (Revelation 22:13, HCSB). The central message of the Bible is Jesus Christ, and it is primarily concerned with the story of man’s redemption as it is in Jesus Christ. If we read Scripture and miss the story of salvation, we’ve missed its message and its meaning.

In Genesis, Jesus is the Seed of the Woman. In Exodus, He is the Passover Lamb. In Leviticus, He is the atoning Sacrifice. In Numbers, the Smitten Rock. In Deuteronomy, the Prophet. In Joshua, the Captain of the Lord’s hosts. In Judges, the Deliverer. In Ruth, the Heavenly Kinsman. In the six books of Kings, the Promised King. In Nehemiah, the Restorer of the nation. In Esther, the Advocate. In Job, my Redeemer. In Psalms, my Strength. In Proverbs, my Pattern. In Ecclesiastes, my Goal. In the Song of Solomon, my Satisfier. In the prophets, the Coming Prince of Peace. In the gospels, He is the Christ who came to seek and to save the lost. In Acts, He is Christ risen. In the epistles, He is Christ exalted. In Revelation, He is Christ returning and reigning. The message of the Bible is the story of salvation through Jesus.

Nothing will help us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word, obeying His Word, and spending time in prayer.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)