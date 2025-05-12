Seven Devils and No Small Voice Published 3:39 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By Michael Klaus

I hadn’t been able to hike in the woods for a while, so I was especially blessed to find myself driving up a winding mountain road once again. At the end of that road was a little town with a curious name: Seven Devils.

There are a few stories about how the town got its name. One tale says seven cantankerous brothers once lived in the area. Another claims the winter wind howling through the mountains sounded like seven devils screaming. But my favorite legend tells of a lost Native American who, passing through the area, saw seven devils dancing in the woods.

Well, I didn’t see any devils on the trail to Otter Falls that day. The purpose of my hike wasn’t to find anything frightening — but something far more sacred.

The trail was deserted. I was the only one winding my way down toward the falls. Most of the little creeks along the way were dried up, so I expected the waterfall might just be a trickle over the granite rock. But to my surprise, I came upon a beautiful 25-foot waterfall, flowing strong and shimmering in the sunlight through the trees.

I found a dry spot near the top of the falls, sat down and just listened — to the water, the wind and the wildlife. I was hoping maybe I’d hear something more. Maybe even a whisper from God.

It reminded me of Elijah in 1 Kings 19, when he was waiting for the Lord to pass by. Elijah didn’t hear God in the mighty wind, or the earthquake, or the fire — but in a gentle whisper.

Maybe those seven devils were still dancing somewhere out in the woods that day, because I didn’t hear a whisper. Not at the falls. Not from the wind. Nothing but the sound of creation. And still — that’s OK.

Sometimes we put ourselves in the right places to hear from God, and we don’t hear anything at all. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t notice we were there. He sees our efforts. He knows when we’re trying.

As the psalmist says in Psalm 121:1-2:

“I lift up my eyes to the mountains — where does my help come from?

My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”

So I’ll keep going to the mountains. I’ll keep listening. And not even Seven Devils can stop me.