‘Pokémon in the Park’ set for June 29 at Covered Bridge Park Published 11:46 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and Carter County Drug Prevention, is inviting all Pokémon Trainers to “Pokémon in the Park” on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park.

Held in celebration of Niantic’s global Pokémon Go Fest, the event offers a welcoming space for Pokémon Go players of all ages. Trainers will be able to trade, battle and connect with fellow players throughout the park — with Lures activated all day to boost the chances of catching something legendary.

The event will also feature trivia contests with prizes, as well as opportunities for team-based Raid Battles. Whether you’re Team Instinct, Mystic or Valor, players are encouraged to unite for an afternoon of fun.

Food trucks will be on-site offering a variety of food, drinks and snacks available for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their phones or tablets, show off their team pride and bring their best Pokéballs. Organizers say it’s a community event fans won’t want to miss.