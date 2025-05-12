Lack of offense, walks sink Cyclones in Region 1-AA championship against Greeneville Published 3:17 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Star Correspondent

The Elizabethton Cyclones struggled to generate offense and fell 6-0 to Greeneville in the Region 1-AA championship game Friday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, missing an opportunity to advance directly to the sectionals.

After scoring 11 runs in their regional opener against Grainger, the Cyclones’ bats went cold against Greeneville starter Will Harmon, who tossed a complete-game three-hitter. Harmon faced just 25 batters over seven innings, striking out four and walking two to keep Elizabethton off the board.

The game remained scoreless through the first four and a half innings before Greeneville broke through in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on Cyclone pitching control issues. Elizabethton pitchers issued a combined nine walks on the night, leading to two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth for the Greene Devils.

Elizabethton starter Bryson Rowland pitched four innings of no-hit baseball but allowed two runs on six walks. Justin Whitehead came on in relief and surrendered four runs over the final two frames, yielding two hits and three walks.

Despite limiting Greeneville to just two hits, the Cyclones could not overcome their own offensive woes. Rowland, Whitehead and Jack Blevins accounted for Elizabethton’s only hits in the game.

Greeneville’s Carson Norris and Noah Murray were the only players to record hits for the Greene Devils. Norris drove in three runs, while Maddox Bishop added two RBIs to help seal the win.

With the loss, Elizabethton faced Unicoi County in Saturday’s consolation final, needing a win to keep its postseason hopes alive and earn a spot in next week’s Class AA sectional round.