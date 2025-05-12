James Darrell Tribble

Published 5:14 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

James Darrell “Jimmy” Tribble, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Jimmy was born Oct. 7, 1952, in Elizabethton to the late Clifford and Grace Morris Tribble. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Tribble, and a sister, Judy Jenkins.

Jimmy retired from Superior Wheels and was a United States Army National Guard veteran. He was a member of Borderview Christian Church and a 32nd-degree Mason at the Dashiell Masonic Lodge No. 238 F&AM. Jimmy was a member of the Tennessee Cattleman’s Association and was the 2003 Beef Producer of the Year. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

Those left to cherish Jimmy’s many precious memories include his wife, Angie Arwood Tribble of the home; two brothers, Billy (Helen) Tribble of Carrollton, Georgia, and Jack (Lisa) Tribble, also of Carrollton, Georgia; two sisters-in-law, Patty Tribble of West Virginia and Jeanette (Roy) Street; three nephews, Michael (Holly) Tribble, Mark (Becky) Tribble and Clifford Tribble; two nieces, Patricia (Roger) Pack and Dr. Anna Grace Tribble (Dr. Will Davis).

A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15, 2025, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Scott Fisher, minister, and Mr. Carmen Vandeventer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Thursday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 16, 2025, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Masonic rites will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be Dakota Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Chris Wilson, Danny McClasky, Hunter McClaskey, Dustin Ledford and Dawson Ledford. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to thank Katherine Parlier and Kathy McClellan for the loving care given to Jimmy during his illness.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Tribble family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.