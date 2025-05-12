Cyclones cruise past Grainger to open Region 1-AA play Published 2:48 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Star Correspondent

The Elizabethton Cyclones kicked off the 2025 Region 1-AA baseball tournament in dominant fashion Friday night, rolling past the Grainger Grizzlies 11-4 in the opening round at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Elizabethton wasted no time setting the tone, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding six more in the second to build an early 8-0 advantage. The Cyclones capitalized on Grainger’s pitching struggles and defensive miscues, finishing the night with 11 stolen bases and 13 total hits.

Bryson Rowland led the Cyclone offensive attack, going 3-for-4 at the plate while scoring three runs and swiping three bags. He was joined by Brayden Buckles, Steven Meadows and Jack Blevins, who each contributed two hits. Buckles added a home run to his stat line, while Blevins provided consistent contact throughout the contest. Additional contributions came from Rhett Slagle, JD Hooks, Justin Whitehead and Marshall Holtsclaw, who each chipped in with a hit.

Slagle also handled starting pitching duties for Elizabethton, earning the win with a strong five-inning performance. He allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out eight and issuing two walks. Carson Atkinson took the mound in relief and closed out the final two innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two.

Grainger rotated through five pitchers in the loss, struggling to contain the Cyclones’ aggressive offense. Starter Nolan Wallace lasted just one and one-third innings, giving up four runs on four hits to take the loss. The Grizzlies’ pitching staff managed only one strikeout while surrendering five walks across seven innings.

Wallace and Josh Walker each recorded two hits to lead the Grainger offense, but the Grizzlies were unable to keep pace with Elizabethton’s early scoring surge.

With the win, Elizabethton advances to Saturday’s Region 1-AA championship game, where they will face the winner of the Greeneville and Unicoi County matchup.