Can you live without China’s junk Published 9:20 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By Dr. Glenn Mollette

What does China export to the United States? Items include electronics, machinery, furniture, bedding, clothing, footwear, toys, cars, motorcycles, medical equipment, needles and catheters. There is, of course, more.

These and other products are a big part of the over $48.83 billion in exports China sent to the U.S. in December 2024 alone. For the entire year, it was over $600 billion.

To break it down, we imported $34.2 billion in computers, $23.2 billion in phones, $4.3 billion in televisions, $3.4 billion in semiconductors, $8.5 billion in industrial machines, $1.3 billion in printing machinery, $1.2 billion in textile machines, $1.1 billion in vaccines, $134 million in insulin, $15.5 billion in furniture, and $5.6 billion in footwear.

These numbers are based on 2022 trade deals, so the dollar amount is always changing, but it gives us an idea of how dependent we have become on China. This, of course, is not comprehensive, as China exports various other medicines and items to us. For example: Tylenol, Advil, Motrin, amoxicillin, Keflex, blood pressure meds, hydrochlorothiazide, metformin, vitamin C, aspirin, insulin tablets and more come from China.

Does this scare you? It may be because we import so much from China. However, it should make us all mad. How did we get ourselves into this mess? American companies took our jobs to cheap labor places like China, where these products are made by people working for slave wages. These products were made cheaply and then sold back to us. The American people were robbed of jobs and opportunities to provide for our children because a lot of our jobs were outsourced somewhere else.

These companies have gotten by with it for over 30 years while our people in America had to go to work for McDonald’s, Walmart and Starbucks and pray to God every day that they might make $12 or $13 an hour. We allowed our automobile industry to suffer; we buried our energy industry and became dependent on China, Vietnam, Japan and other countries.

Thus, Walmart became America’s store because we can go to Walmart and buy for cheap. Walmart and Dollar General are about the only stores most Americans can afford. They are no longer the choice just because they are cheaper — they are all most Americans can afford. Hold on — because of the tariffs, Walmart will become more expensive.

Can anybody answer the question of why we allowed this slow-growing but almost fatal economic cancer to invade our mindset and our country? We did not protect ourselves. We looked out for the world and let our own country suffer. Now we are having to undergo a serious time of economic surgery and treatment.

It’s way, way past time to bring manufacturing back to America. It will not happen overnight. In the meantime, keep in mind that numerous other countries make medicine. India exports over $9 billion a year. Ireland over $8 billion. Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Canada, the UK, Israel and Singapore export billions of dollars of medicine every year. There are other places besides China where we can buy our medicine.

The same goes for electronics, toys, furniture and shoes. For example, toys — yes, China exports 85% of our toys — but other countries make toys, such as good old Vietnam. They exported $3.4 billion last year, while Indonesia and Thailand both exported over $4 billion in toys. There are other places for us to buy toys.

We can find a way to live without China. It’s way past time.

(Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools, including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of “Uncommon Sense,” available wherever books are sold.)