Bucs Go Beyond: Celebrating the Class of 2025 Published 3:52 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

East Tennessee State University’s May 10 commencement ceremonies celebrating the 2,012 members of the Class of 2025 highlighted the transformative power of education.

The ceremonies featured two distinguished educators, both graduates of ETSU, whose inspiring messages underscored the university’s commitment to excellence and service.

Missy Testerman, the 2024 National Teacher of the Year, addressed graduates at the morning ceremony in the Ballad Health Athletic Center. She shared insights from her experience as a first-generation college graduate and educator, highlighting the impact teaching has on shaping future generations.

“You are stepping into a world that is complicated, yes, but it is also crackling with possibility,” Testerman told the graduates. “Your calling is not to fix everything. It’s to find the place where your passion meets the world’s needs, and to begin there.”

Testerman is a kindergarten through eighth grade English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher and program director at Rogersville (Tennessee) City School, where she also directs their summer camps program. She spent the 2024-25 academic year fulfilling her year of service as National Teacher of the Year and worked to empower teachers to advocate for students and fellow educators by using their voices and sharing their experiences with those outside of the classroom.

Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO emeritus of the Niswonger Foundation, delivered the keynote address at the afternoon ceremony.

A three-time ETSU alumna, Dishner’s first professional experience in education was as a public school teacher in Unicoi County. She later went on to serve in key leadership roles at ETSU and then moved on to a 19-year tenure at the Niswonger Foundation until her retirement last month.

In recognition of her lifelong dedication to educational access and excellence, ETSU awarded Dishner an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the ceremony.

“As a distinguished alumna whose lifelong dedication to education has uplifted countless lives, we are immensely proud to honor Dr. Nancy Dishner today with an honorary degree from the very university where her remarkable journey began,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland.

As is tradition at ETSU, during both ceremonies Noland asked all first-generation college graduates and all military-affiliated students to stand and be recognized. ETSU also honored new members of the 1911 Society, as well as the 10 ETSU graduates who were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

The ceremonies were livestreamed and are available to watch at etsu.edu/commencement.