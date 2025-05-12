Blue Devils eliminate Cyclones in Region 1-AA consolation final Published 6:10 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

With a sectional berth on the line, the Elizabethton Cyclones and Unicoi County Blue Devils squared off Saturday night in the Region 1-AA consolation final at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

The two teams, familiar foes from their District 1-AA championship clash just a week earlier, met with the stakes significantly raised — win and advance or lose and end the season.

This time it was the Blue Devils who prevailed.

Fueled by a six-run outburst in the second inning and capitalizing on uncharacteristic defensive miscues from the Cyclones, Unicoi County held on for a 6-4 victory, ending Elizabethton’s 2025 baseball campaign.

In stark contrast to their previous 3-1 loss to the Cyclones in the district title game, the Blue Devils applied pressure early with small-ball tactics and a relentless offensive approach. Four bunts, four singles, two hit batters and three Cyclone errors in the second inning allowed Unicoi County to send six runners across the plate.

All six runs were charged to Cyclone starter Carter Reece, who surrendered five hits and struck out one before being relieved.

Despite the early blow, Elizabethton responded in the bottom of the second with a four-run frame of their own. However, a key baserunning gamble cost the Cyclones a chance to tie or take the lead.

With the bases loaded and JD Hooks at the plate, freshman Marshall Holtsclaw attempted to steal home on a bobbled pitch. Unicoi catcher Dustin Bogart recovered quickly to tag Holtsclaw out at the plate, ending the threat and shifting momentum.

From there, Unicoi’s defense stifled any further offensive effort by Elizabethton. Despite making solid contact through the final innings, the Cyclones were unable to find the timely hits needed to complete the comeback.

Justin Whitehead, Jack Blevins and Evan Chambers each contributed a hit in the season finale.

Southpaw reliever Cole “Smiley” Krawczyk was strong in relief for Elizabethton, tossing shutout baseball over five innings with one hit allowed, two strikeouts and a walk.

However, it was Unicoi’s Tanner White who earned the win, pitching five and two-thirds innings without allowing a hit or walk while striking out two.

With the loss, Elizabethton’s season ends while Unicoi County advances to the Class AA sectional round.