Accreditation for community health workers can improve health outcomes Published 11:19 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Despite uncertainty about Medicaid funding in Congress, Tennessee is moving ahead to help improve people’s health outcomes with a program for community health workers.

Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare, is partnering with the Tennessee Community Health Worker Association to offer an accreditation program to promote best practices for training and supporting the workforce.

Nikayla Boyd, executive director of the association, said community health workers link people to care and promote healthy habits. She noted the pilot accreditation program is underway, with a full launch expected by 2027.

“In addition to CHWs having individual certification, we are also accrediting the actual CHW program,” Boyd explained. “Accrediting that program, that organization, that employer.”

TennCare will fund grants for up to 14 organizations to complete the accreditation process. There are about 600 community health workers in the state, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but Boyd argued more are needed.

Boyd pointed out they partner with the National Committee for Quality Assurance to design the accreditation programs. Some are centered on specific diseases, while others primarily address the social determinants of health.

“To date, we have six programs in Tennessee that have been accredited,” Boyd outlined. “Two at Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, two at Siloam Health, one at Regional One Health and then another at the Mental Health Cooperative.”

Boyd added an organization must meet seven standards in order to be accredited. For those working with community health workers, they include the full scope of training — from recruitment to evaluations, support and supervision.