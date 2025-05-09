Unaka High students explore career paths at Mapping Your Future fair Published 2:49 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

More than 250 students at Unaka High School took part in the Mapping Your Future college and career fair on Friday morning, hosted by Communities In Schools of Appalachian Highlands (CIS-AH), an event designed to introduce students to a wide range of post-graduation opportunities.

The school welcomed over 20 local community partners representing Carter County and surrounding areas. Students rotated through interactive stations featuring career fields such as health care, agriculture, culinary arts, engineering, cosmetology, aviation, and marketing, along with information about higher education, licensure programs, community resources and STEM research.

Traci Ward, CIS-AH Student Support Coordinator at Unaka High School, said the event was organized in response to a growing number of students who lacked a clear understanding of the steps needed to reach their career goals.

“Our hope with this event was that students would understand how their high school classes can be a stepping stone to a future career path,” Ward said.

Students also had the opportunity to engage with professionals in fields such as law enforcement, firefighting, military service, pharmacy, technical education and photography. The fair aimed to equip students with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate career planning and explore real-world pathways after graduation.

“We’re so excited that Unaka High School students were able to learn about the numerous college and career opportunities from over 20 partners,” said Dr. Diana Bowers, assistant director of schools for Carter County Schools. “Because CIS-AH is embedded within our schools, Student Support Coordinators have the capacity to provide opportunities like this which have a significant impact on our students.”

Organizers said the fair provided students with a chance to identify potential career interests, network with professionals, and leave with a clearer understanding of the educational and vocational paths available to them — helping them begin to map their futures with purpose.