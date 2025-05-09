TVA to begin construction on new Wilbur Dam Road bridge Published 12:46 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will begin preliminary work Monday, May 12, on the Wilbur Dam Road Bridge project, starting with fiber relocation on the existing bridge. Broader construction mobilization is scheduled to begin Monday, May 19.

TVA officials said equipment arrival and other mobilization activities may cause brief traffic disruptions near the bridge. Motorists are advised to slow down and follow all posted signage and instructions from flaggers.

The project includes building a new bridge just downstream from the current Wilbur Dam Road bridge in Carter County. The current structure provides the only vehicular access to TVA’s nearby Watauga Dam, its recreation facilities and several residences. The new bridge is expected to improve safety and reliability for the area.

“This investment will ensure safe and reliable access for recreation and hydro-maintenance around the Watauga Dam area for years to come,” TVA said in a release. “The new bridge will also support the heavy equipment required for clean-energy-related maintenance projects at the dam.”

To minimize disruption, TVA will construct the new bridge adjacent to the existing one. Once the new bridge is complete, the current bridge — originally assembled in 1942 using a repurposed 1890s-era railroad bridge — will be closed and demolished.

TVA officials noted that the current bridge is “load posted,” meaning it is unable to handle standard highway loads and must be inspected annually.

Some temporary lane closures, equipment movement and construction noise are expected during the work. TVA completed a National Environmental Policy Act environmental assessment and received permits from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other relevant agencies prior to beginning construction.

TVA thanked the public for its patience and stated that updates will be provided as needed throughout the project.