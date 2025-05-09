The heart is the seat of our emotions Published 9:09 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: There’s a popular commercial running that asks people on the street, “How’s your heart?” The advertisement is about an app that digitally monitors the human heart. This registered with me after seeing another ad about a book written by a minister asking, “How’s Your Heart?” What distinguishes the heart from a doctor’s point of view compared to a preacher’s point of view? – H.C.

Dear H.C.: The human heart beats about 100,000 strokes every 24 hours. It contracts about 4,000 times an hour. Our entire blood supply circulates through our hearts every four minutes. No wonder doctors urge us to take care of our hearts!

As amazing as it is, when Scripture talks about the heart, it’s not talking about that life-sustaining muscle. It’s talking about our entire inner being. The heart is the seat of our emotions, the seat of decisive action, and the seat of belief. The heart symbolizes the center of our moral, spiritual, and intellectual life. It is the seat of our conscience and life. And God knows our heart well; “The Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7, NKJV). The Almighty God searches our heart, weighs our heart, opens our heart to His truth, and gives us a new heart when we come to Christ, making the heart of flesh sensitive to His presence, His leading, and His love.

We are called by God to submit our hearts to the Lord. We should never refrain from taking our thoughts to Him because He already knows what we hold within them. The psalmist wrote, “What shall I render to the Lord for all His benefits toward me? I will take up the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the Lord” (Psalm 116:12–13, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)