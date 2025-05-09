Published 12:13 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Linda Lou Campbell Collins, age 63, Elizabethton, passed away peacefully at Johnson City Medical Center on May 6, 2025, with loved ones by her side.

She was born Jan. 18, 1962, in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was preceded in death by her parents, Violet Louise Campbell Hamm and Thurman Maynard Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her biological father, Gail D. Roop. Linda was also preceded in death by the love of her life, after 35 years of marriage, her husband, James Junior Collins, in 2023.

Linda was a lifelong caregiver and loved her fur babies. She enjoyed camping, trips to the beach and, in earlier years, really enjoyed the hustle and bustle of early morning Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving. She was affectionately known as Sissy by her two surviving brothers, Tim Campbell and Randy Campbell, both of Elizabethton.

She is survived by her two sons, Jacob (Brittany) Collins and Isaac (Maleah) Collins, and her grandbabies who always sweetly called her Nana: Ally Collins, Miah Collins and Jensen Collins. She is also survived by her other children who called her Nana, Tierra Collins and Nathan Collins, whom she loved very much, as well as their mother, Amber Hamm. Throughout the years, there were many others who always knew Linda as Nana as well.

Linda is also survived by her “bestest buddy in the whole world,” Rita (Bobby) Pritchard. Together, they shared a friendship that lasted 40-plus years. She is also survived by her “other” son, Jamie Pritchard, and her special buddy, Justin Davis. Other surviving relatives include many cousins, aunts, uncles and a niece, Tosha Dowell. Thank you, Dawson, for the beautiful reading of the 23rd Psalm at Nana’s bedside.

The family would like to say a word of thanks to the incredible staff in the 2800 ICU at Johnson City Medical Center; a special thank you and recognition to all of the wonderful nurses, especially Madison. Your kindness and grace shown to Linda and her family will always be remembered.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Collins family.