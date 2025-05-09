General Sessions Court Published 10:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

May 5

Michael A. Arnett, criminal impersonation, $10 fine and court cost, 10 days

Jeffery Bowman, two days for failure to appear; driving on suspended license, $20 fine and court cost

Stephen Lynn Clabough, theft under $1,000, $20 fine and court cost

Jimmy Earl Coffey, 15 days for violation of probation

Casey Lee Harvey, two days for failure to appear; theft, $20 fine and court cost, and make restitution to Walmart

Michael Christopher Kinney, bound over to grand jury on a charge of escape; possession of Schedule II drugs, $750 fine and court cost, 45 days

Larry Dwayne Smith, no driver’s license on person, $20 fine and court cost

Mason Dean Barnett, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost; violation of an order of protection, $10 fine and court cost; vandalism, $10 fine and court cost; stalking, $10 fine and court cost; simple possession Schedule VI drugs, $250 fine and court cost; DUI, $350 fine and court cost, 48 hours in jail

Jason Clement Clawson, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $19 fine and court cost; driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail

May 7

Jennifer Hamilton, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine and court cost

Bradley A. Ashby, capias; auto theft; driving on roadways laned for traffic; and driving without license

Jonah Micah McKinney, speeding, $10 fine and court cost

Michael Lloyd Reed, capias; convicted felon in possession of a handgun; driving on revoked license (second offense)

Michael Ray Setzer, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine and court cost

Mark A. Stell, capias; driving on suspended license

Isaac J. White, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days