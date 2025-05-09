Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule Published 1:47 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, May 12, through Friday, May 16.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday:

Just Keep Movin’ 9 a.m. – Cardio – Toning – Strength Building – Group Led

Lunch – Breaded Fish w/ Tartar Sauce, 11 a.m.

Massages w/ Yoga Farm, 12 p.m. *Must have signed up in advance

Chair Yoga, 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor – Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga, 1:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor – Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday:

Paint a Succulent Plant Pot, supplies provided, please sign up! 10 a.m.

Lunch – BBQ Pork Riblet, 11 a.m.

Line Dancing, 12 p.m. – Instructor Sharon Pilk – $3

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’ 9 a.m. – Cardio – Toning – Strength Building – Group Led

Lunch – Egg Patty & Sausage, 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga, 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor – Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga, 1:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor – Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday:

Hand & Foot Card Game: Taught by Barney Smith – 9 a.m.–1 p.m. (Similar to Canasta)

Car-Fit Event & Heat Stroke Education, free to all! 9 a.m.–12 p.m. – Get a quick yet comprehensive check of you and your car! Physical therapist on site!

Body-Brain-Boost – 10 a.m. – Mix of Heart, Body, & Brain Exercises

Lunch – Turkey Breast, 11 a.m.

Friday:

Let’s Play Bingo, Special Host: Visiting Angels, 10 a.m.

Lunch – Baked Ziti, 11 a.m.

Volunteer and Membership Opportunities

Want to volunteer in the community? Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Interested in becoming a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center? We provide services and programming to adults age 55 and older in the Carter County community. Learn more at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

Additional Services

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check: For those who would like to have a telephone call or visit each week from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective street signs: Available for your home at a discounted price of $5.

Yellow Dot Program: Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary emergency information.

Upcoming Trips

July 2025: New Hampshire and the White Mountains – 9 days and 8 nights

Saturday, July 12, through Sunday, July 20 – $1,315

October 2025: Lancaster Show Trip and Dutch Country – 5 days and 4 nights

Monday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 10 – $780