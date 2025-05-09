Crowe, Burchett urge Trump to restore iconic WWII victory photo in VA facilities Published 12:41 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) have formally requested that President Donald Trump ensure the restoration of an iconic World War II victory photo in all U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and any other locations where it may have been previously removed.

The image, which famously depicts a sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square as Americans celebrated victory in World War II, was reportedly ordered to be taken down by the previous administration. Crowe and Burchett are urging that the photograph be returned to display in VA hospitals and other public spaces to honor the patriotism and sacrifice of the nation’s military service members.

“We were so disappointed to see that this photograph was taken down in our VA hospitals by the previous administration, as it represents the excitement, patriotism and the commitment from our military — that they cared more for our freedom and liberty than they did even their own lives,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Hopefully this symbol of our patriotism, freedom and love for our country can be restored.”

In a letter addressed to Trump, Crowe, a Vietnam War-era service-connected disabled veteran, shared personal reflections on the legacy of military service in his family, including his father, a B-24 pilot in Europe, and his uncle, who was killed in action in the Aleutian Islands. Crowe also referenced Burchett’s father, Charlie Burchett, a Marine who served in the Pacific theater and later as dean of students at the University of Tennessee.

“As a veteran, this photo holds deep meaning,” Crowe wrote. “It symbolizes a moment of triumph and unity that should never be forgotten — especially in places that serve the men and women who have worn the uniform.”

The letter, sent on the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), asks Trump to coordinate with VA Secretary Doug Collins to ensure the photo is restored wherever it may still be absent.

The lawmakers praised Trump’s leadership and emphasized their belief that restoring the photo would honor the legacy of those who served and reinforce American values of freedom and patriotism.