Chancery Court and Realty Transfers

Chancery Court

William Lance Thompson vs. Meghan Nicole Felker (order of protection)
 Kevin Michael Hayes vs. Christian Michael Aikens (divorce)
 Brittaney Smallwood vs. Todd D. Good (petition to establish paternity)
 Jody Pink Shuffler vs. Lindsey Harper (divorce)
 Tara Brooke Edwards Maney vs. David Wayne McKinney (order of protection)
 Allie Drinnon Nakoff vs. Slade James Nakoff (divorce)
 Melanie Oleta Oliver vs. Mark Daniel Sullivan (divorce)
 Kimberly Styles Phillips vs. Richard A. Phillips Jr. (divorce)
 Crystal Gail Rainbolt vs. Tina Denise Rainbolt (divorce)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office.

Ivor Steven Saunders Jr. to Kody Lauderback et al, no district listed, $250,000
 Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead and Robin Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
 Heather Clayton et vir to Ramona Aliseo et vir, Dist. 9, $572,500
 Don Brown et al to McNally Associates LLC, no district listed, $555,000
 Suzanne C. Little to Jeffrey Steven Little, Dist. 5, quitclaim
 James O. Crawford to James O. Crawford et al, Dist. 8, quitclaim
 Lavinder Development Inc. to Sandy Woods et vir, Dist. 14, $245,000
 Katherine Lee Brown and Susan Linn Rednour, co-personal reps, to Rachel Ann Lowe, Dist. 18, $364,000
 Southern Finance & Thrift Corp. to Gary Graham, Dist. 9, $54,500
 Michael L. Chavis to Matthew Guy, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Timothy D. Padgett, Padgett Law Group; James Kenneth Babin; and Justine D. Bailes Harrell, Dist. 3, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Dist. 3, $277,878.41
 Shelley M. Kohl to Laureen Holden, Dist. 5, $255,000
 David H. Hampton Jr. et al to Iron Eagle LLC, Dist. 14, $175,000
 Ryan D. Vernon et ux to Robert E. Vernon et ux, Dist. 11, quitclaim
 Linda Denise Killen et al to Robert Lynn Stewart III, Dist. 17, $473,000
 Eric James Matherly to Shelia Matherly Shepherd, Dist. 1, quitclaim
 Linda Denise Killen et al to Curtis W. Brumit et ux, Dist. 17, $236,000
 Linda Denise Killen et al to Aaron E. Moore, Dist. 17, $102,000
 Richard William Hicks et ux to David Chrster Hicks et ux, Dist. 1, quitclaim
 Geoff Morris et ux to Geoff Morris et al, Dist. 16, quitclaim
 Land Beyond LLC to Triad Enterprises LLC, Dist. 7, $30,500
 Barbara E. Mick to Elizabeth Jean Murray et vir, Dist. 9, $317,500
 Dorothy L. Warren to Charles W. Warren Jr., Dist. 5, quitclaim
 Christian Brentley Jaynes to Joseph David Willett, Dist. 14, $210,000
 Cecilia M. Amick to Caroline Begley et vir, Dist. 15, $240,000
 Micah Jude Thomasson et al to Teagan Bernhausen et al, no district listed, $225,000
 Donna Estep Livingston to Donna Estep Livingston, Dist. 7, quitclaim
 Robert E. Bass to Dorothy A. Bass, Dist. 15, quitclaim
 Lindi Diana Lott to Lindi Diana Lott et al, Dist. 12, quitclaim
 Clara N. Mint to Elizabeth L. Minton, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Sherry Ll. McGinnis to John David Riddle et ux, Dist. 7, $362,000
 Randolph P. Daly, trustee, to Randolph P. Daly, Dist. 17, quitclaim
 Larry O. Treadway to Larry O. Treadway, trustee, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Larry O. Treadway to Montie Shannon Johnson Jr., Dist. 6, $265,000
 Teresa Hyder to Destiny Autumn Hyder et vir, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Paul Dailey et ux to Job Aaron Gibson et ux, Dist. 7, $80,000
 Clyde H. Stanley Jr. to Piper Olivia Stanley Webster, no district listed, quitclaim

 

