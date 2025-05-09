Chancery Court and Realty Transfers
Published 1:20 pm Friday, May 9, 2025
|
Chancery Court
William Lance Thompson vs. Meghan Nicole Felker (order of protection)
Kevin Michael Hayes vs. Christian Michael Aikens (divorce)
Brittaney Smallwood vs. Todd D. Good (petition to establish paternity)
Jody Pink Shuffler vs. Lindsey Harper (divorce)
Tara Brooke Edwards Maney vs. David Wayne McKinney (order of protection)
Allie Drinnon Nakoff vs. Slade James Nakoff (divorce)
Melanie Oleta Oliver vs. Mark Daniel Sullivan (divorce)
Kimberly Styles Phillips vs. Richard A. Phillips Jr. (divorce)
Crystal Gail Rainbolt vs. Tina Denise Rainbolt (divorce)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office.
Ivor Steven Saunders Jr. to Kody Lauderback et al, no district listed, $250,000
Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead and Robin Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Heather Clayton et vir to Ramona Aliseo et vir, Dist. 9, $572,500
Don Brown et al to McNally Associates LLC, no district listed, $555,000
Suzanne C. Little to Jeffrey Steven Little, Dist. 5, quitclaim
James O. Crawford to James O. Crawford et al, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Lavinder Development Inc. to Sandy Woods et vir, Dist. 14, $245,000
Katherine Lee Brown and Susan Linn Rednour, co-personal reps, to Rachel Ann Lowe, Dist. 18, $364,000
Southern Finance & Thrift Corp. to Gary Graham, Dist. 9, $54,500
Michael L. Chavis to Matthew Guy, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Timothy D. Padgett, Padgett Law Group; James Kenneth Babin; and Justine D. Bailes Harrell, Dist. 3, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Dist. 3, $277,878.41
Shelley M. Kohl to Laureen Holden, Dist. 5, $255,000
David H. Hampton Jr. et al to Iron Eagle LLC, Dist. 14, $175,000
Ryan D. Vernon et ux to Robert E. Vernon et ux, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Linda Denise Killen et al to Robert Lynn Stewart III, Dist. 17, $473,000
Eric James Matherly to Shelia Matherly Shepherd, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Linda Denise Killen et al to Curtis W. Brumit et ux, Dist. 17, $236,000
Linda Denise Killen et al to Aaron E. Moore, Dist. 17, $102,000
Richard William Hicks et ux to David Chrster Hicks et ux, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Geoff Morris et ux to Geoff Morris et al, Dist. 16, quitclaim
Land Beyond LLC to Triad Enterprises LLC, Dist. 7, $30,500
Barbara E. Mick to Elizabeth Jean Murray et vir, Dist. 9, $317,500
Dorothy L. Warren to Charles W. Warren Jr., Dist. 5, quitclaim
Christian Brentley Jaynes to Joseph David Willett, Dist. 14, $210,000
Cecilia M. Amick to Caroline Begley et vir, Dist. 15, $240,000
Micah Jude Thomasson et al to Teagan Bernhausen et al, no district listed, $225,000
Donna Estep Livingston to Donna Estep Livingston, Dist. 7, quitclaim
Robert E. Bass to Dorothy A. Bass, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Lindi Diana Lott to Lindi Diana Lott et al, Dist. 12, quitclaim
Clara N. Mint to Elizabeth L. Minton, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Sherry Ll. McGinnis to John David Riddle et ux, Dist. 7, $362,000
Randolph P. Daly, trustee, to Randolph P. Daly, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Larry O. Treadway to Larry O. Treadway, trustee, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Larry O. Treadway to Montie Shannon Johnson Jr., Dist. 6, $265,000
Teresa Hyder to Destiny Autumn Hyder et vir, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Paul Dailey et ux to Job Aaron Gibson et ux, Dist. 7, $80,000
Clyde H. Stanley Jr. to Piper Olivia Stanley Webster, no district listed, quitclaim