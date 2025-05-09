Chancery Court and Realty Transfers Published 1:20 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chancery Court

William Lance Thompson vs. Meghan Nicole Felker (order of protection)

Kevin Michael Hayes vs. Christian Michael Aikens (divorce)

Brittaney Smallwood vs. Todd D. Good (petition to establish paternity)

Jody Pink Shuffler vs. Lindsey Harper (divorce)

Tara Brooke Edwards Maney vs. David Wayne McKinney (order of protection)

Allie Drinnon Nakoff vs. Slade James Nakoff (divorce)

Melanie Oleta Oliver vs. Mark Daniel Sullivan (divorce)

Kimberly Styles Phillips vs. Richard A. Phillips Jr. (divorce)

Crystal Gail Rainbolt vs. Tina Denise Rainbolt (divorce)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office.

Ivor Steven Saunders Jr. to Kody Lauderback et al, no district listed, $250,000

Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead and Robin Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Heather Clayton et vir to Ramona Aliseo et vir, Dist. 9, $572,500

Don Brown et al to McNally Associates LLC, no district listed, $555,000

Suzanne C. Little to Jeffrey Steven Little, Dist. 5, quitclaim

James O. Crawford to James O. Crawford et al, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Lavinder Development Inc. to Sandy Woods et vir, Dist. 14, $245,000

Katherine Lee Brown and Susan Linn Rednour, co-personal reps, to Rachel Ann Lowe, Dist. 18, $364,000

Southern Finance & Thrift Corp. to Gary Graham, Dist. 9, $54,500

Michael L. Chavis to Matthew Guy, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Timothy D. Padgett, Padgett Law Group; James Kenneth Babin; and Justine D. Bailes Harrell, Dist. 3, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Dist. 3, $277,878.41

Shelley M. Kohl to Laureen Holden, Dist. 5, $255,000

David H. Hampton Jr. et al to Iron Eagle LLC, Dist. 14, $175,000

Ryan D. Vernon et ux to Robert E. Vernon et ux, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Linda Denise Killen et al to Robert Lynn Stewart III, Dist. 17, $473,000

Eric James Matherly to Shelia Matherly Shepherd, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Linda Denise Killen et al to Curtis W. Brumit et ux, Dist. 17, $236,000

Linda Denise Killen et al to Aaron E. Moore, Dist. 17, $102,000

Richard William Hicks et ux to David Chrster Hicks et ux, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Geoff Morris et ux to Geoff Morris et al, Dist. 16, quitclaim

Land Beyond LLC to Triad Enterprises LLC, Dist. 7, $30,500

Barbara E. Mick to Elizabeth Jean Murray et vir, Dist. 9, $317,500

Dorothy L. Warren to Charles W. Warren Jr., Dist. 5, quitclaim

Christian Brentley Jaynes to Joseph David Willett, Dist. 14, $210,000

Cecilia M. Amick to Caroline Begley et vir, Dist. 15, $240,000

Micah Jude Thomasson et al to Teagan Bernhausen et al, no district listed, $225,000

Donna Estep Livingston to Donna Estep Livingston, Dist. 7, quitclaim

Robert E. Bass to Dorothy A. Bass, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Lindi Diana Lott to Lindi Diana Lott et al, Dist. 12, quitclaim

Clara N. Mint to Elizabeth L. Minton, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Sherry Ll. McGinnis to John David Riddle et ux, Dist. 7, $362,000

Randolph P. Daly, trustee, to Randolph P. Daly, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Larry O. Treadway to Larry O. Treadway, trustee, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Larry O. Treadway to Montie Shannon Johnson Jr., Dist. 6, $265,000

Teresa Hyder to Destiny Autumn Hyder et vir, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Paul Dailey et ux to Job Aaron Gibson et ux, Dist. 7, $80,000

Clyde H. Stanley Jr. to Piper Olivia Stanley Webster, no district listed, quitclaim