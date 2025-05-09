A farewell to flavor: Kent Williams family bids goodbye to Dino’s after nearly 30 years Published 11:47 am Friday, May 9, 2025

By C.Y. Peters

After nearly three decades of serving up unforgettable Italian cuisine and the best prime rib in town, the Kent Williams family is closing a remarkable chapter in Elizabethton’s culinary history. Dino’s Restaurant, long hailed as a local favorite and weekend hotspot, is changing hands this weekend as Kent and Gayle Williams step away from the business that’s been a cherished part of their family and the community since 1995.

When Kent Williams bought Dino’s from founder Dino Senesi in November of that year, it marked a symbolic and heartfelt transition. “Instead of a short bald guy, there will be a tall guy with a full head of hair running Dino’s,” Senesi joked at the time. But there was no joking about the quality or legacy of the restaurant. Opened in 1963, Dino’s proudly boasts a sign claiming it served the “first lasagna in East Tennessee,” a claim no one in town seems eager to dispute. The recipes, the traditions and even the loyal staff stayed on when Kent took over — a seamless continuation of Dino’s Italian legacy.

For Kent, taking the reins at Dino’s wasn’t just a business decision; it was deeply personal. A Stoney Creek native, Kent first dined at Dino’s as a ninth grader. When he became a starter for the Unaka Rangers basketball team, one of Dino’s famous submarine sandwiches became his go-to meal. The restaurant held a special place in his heart — long before he had any idea he’d one day own it.

Kent brought with him a wealth of restaurant experience. He began his food service career at Sizzling in 1976 and later opened the Sizzling Platter Restaurant at the Camera Inn. In 1981, he moved to Miami, Florida, where he rose to become vice president of operations for Sizzling, overseeing nine restaurants and 461 employees. He later joined the team at Dan and Don’s Steak and Seafood in Homestead, owned by former Miami Dolphins stars Dan Marino and Don Strock. When Hurricane Andrew destroyed that restaurant in 1992, Kent began thinking seriously about an offer Dino had made him years before.

Since taking over, Kent transformed Dino’s into more than just a dining destination — it became a community gathering place. Sports trophies and vintage photographs line the walls, a testament to Dino’s long tradition of sponsoring local teams and celebrating athletic success. Friday and Saturday nights were legendary for the prime rib special, widely regarded as the best in town.

Kent and Gayle’s son, John, played football for Elizabethton and later helped run the family business. John, the youngest, was known not only for his role at Dino’s but also for his service in local ministry. While in college, he was the youth minister at First Baptist Church in Jonesborough and later served in youth ministry at Oak Street Baptist Church. He also made his father proud by singing the national anthem at the opening of a legislative session in Nashville when Kent was Speaker of the House, and again before a basketball game at the University of Tennessee.

Tragically, John was diagnosed with cancer, and after a two-year battle, he passed away in May of last year at the age of 43. His passing left a deep void in both the family and the Dino’s community. David, who also managed the restaurant alongside his father, helped carry the torch in John’s absence. Mark worked in the kitchen part time, along with his part-time job doing production at a local radio station.

As the Williams family steps aside, new owners are expected to take over operations this weekend. Though the faces may change, the legacy of Dino’s — its recipes, its warmth and its place in the heart of Elizabethton — remains indelible.

Kent Williams’ journey from a teenage customer to restaurateur, from Sizzling executive to community icon, is one marked by dedication, passion and a deep love for people. As the Williams family bids farewell to Dino’s, their story will forever be part of its flavor.