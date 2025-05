Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival Saturday at Unicoi Elementary Published 2:17 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The 22nd annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival will be held Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Unicoi Elementary.

In addition to strawberries, the event will feature more than 150 vendors, live music and food.

The event is sponsored by the Town of Unicoi Parks and Recreation Department.